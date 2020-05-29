Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Postponed Until June 11

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 29, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Epic Games has postponed Season 3 of its hit video game Fortnite. This marks the second time the new chapter has been delayed. Previously, Epic pushed the launch date from April 30 to June 4. The launch date has now been shifted from June 4 to June 11.

Delays in launching new content are becoming common for Fortnite. Chapter 2, Season 2, was delayed about a month. It’s unclear if delaying the new season means players have another week to finish the missions currently available.

This has been a hectic season for Epic Games with the launch of numerous regular updates and in-game events that were more common than in past seasons. Epic Games also held several in-game concerts and launched Party Royale mode during season 2.

Despite the delay in the launch of Season 3, the end of the season is tying up with a special in-game event taking place on Saturday, June 6, at 2 PM Eastern. Players will be able to get in to see that event 30 minutes before it takes place reports Polygon. It’s unclear what will happen with the game between the event on June 6 and the launch of season 3 on June 11.