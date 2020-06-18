Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Floods The World

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Fortnite fans are enjoying the Chapter 2, Season 3 aftermath of the events that closed Season 2. The result is the Storm was turned into water and flooded the map changing the playing field for fans of the game and adding in new challenges. One of the unique things is the ability for players to latch onto passing sharks with their fishing pole and use them as transportation to get around the flooded map.

Players also have to deal with new enemies as they defend themselves against marauders that landed on the island and try to kill players. Season 3 will also allow fans to create their custom umbrella by choosing every part. However, fans are warned to choose wisely because their selections are permanent.

One exciting aspect of season three is that as time goes by, the water recedes and new locations will be uncovered. As locations are uncovered, players will find new ways to get around the island.

The season also teases Aquaman as a character in the game. Fans can jump in and play Season 3 right now. It reminds a little of Waterworld, the famously bad Kevin Costner flick. Fortnite fans should be thrilled that the map is new for the season.