Fortnite Bans Clout Farming And More

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 8:40 AM

Epic Games has issued an official ban in Fortnite for phenomenon known as Clout Farming. For those who don’t know what Clout Farming is, Epic Games considers it to be any player who falsely promotes themselves as banned or cheating. Epic says that claims such as those require it to spend resources determining if the claim is true.

Epic wrote, “This season, we will now be taking action against anyone who falsely promotes themselves as a banned or cheating player. This false information gets in the way of real investigations that action true bad actors. It also goes against the spirit of the game and Fortnite competition, which has no place within the competitive Fortnite community.”

Fortnite is also reminding that smurfing and illegal restarts are banned. Traditional smurfing happens when players play on an alternate account with the lower Arena Rank than their main account, specifically to participate in tournaments or events only eligible for lower Area Ranks.

Illegal Restarts are playing on an alternate account and main account in the same tournament window. Epic Games also talks about what is and isn’t collusion. Epic’s post on competitive updates for Chapter 2 Season 4 be read here.