Former PS4 Dev says Sony Caught Off Guard By Xbox Series X Specs

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 8:44 AM

A former Sony PS4 developer says that the company was caught off guard by the console’s impressive specs compared to the PS5. The developer is Chris Grannell, who worked almost 14 years at the defunct Studio Liverpool. Among the games the developer worked on at the studio were the WipEout franchise and the hit Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Grannell made his comments on the RDX podcast, noting that the PS5 wasn’t a bad console. He says that it’s a piece of hardware, which is “slower on numerous kinds of paths than what Microsoft has put together.” The developer also said, ” The machine that Microsoft has put together is an absolute beast compared to what Sony has put together.”

Grannell says that the opinion is shared with other developers that he has spoken to. He believes that Sony “rested on their laurels” after the success it racked up with the PS4. He says that Sony didn’t appreciate what Xbox was going to try and do in terms of power narrative in the next generation of consoles.

Not all is about power and performance in the console world. Software and developer support is important, and Grannell expects the PS5 to shine in that respect. Grannell says that the real-time ray-tracing capability of the Xbox is where Sony has been caught off guard reports TechRadar.