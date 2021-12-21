Ford’s New F-150 Lightning And F-150 Hybrid Feature Lets Owners Share Power

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has revealed a new feature for its F-150 Lightning and F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid trucks that it calls vehicle-to-vehicle charging. Truck owners can share power with other electric vehicles by using a special cable that plugs into the 240-volt outlet in the bed of pickups equipped with the Pro Power Onboard battery system.

The charging cable has an SAE J1772 charge port to connect electric vehicles. The charging port works with Ford EVs and electric vehicles from other manufacturers. The trucks must be equipped with the optional 9.6 or 7.2 kilowatt Pro Power Onboard systems.

The cord and onboard power system supports level-2 charging and can add 20 miles per hour of charging to the driving range of the Mach-E electric SUV. If used to charge another Lightning pickup, it can add up to 13 miles of charge for each hour.

Business users trying to charge a Ford E-Transit low-roof cargo van would get 10 miles per hour of charging. For fleets running multiple electric vehicles, having a Lightning or Hybrid F-150 with the Pro Power Onboard system would provide a good way to save drivers who run out of power during the workday.