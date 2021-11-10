Ford’s New AR App Shows Off The Lightning Electric Truck

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the most important vehicles that Ford will produce in its history is its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck. This is the first fully electric version of the iconic F-150 pickup, the most popular vehicle in the country. Ford knows that most people who are shopping for their first electric vehicle or a new vehicle in general do significant amounts of research.

With something that is such a significant departure from what Ford is known for, the automaker knows it can educate consumers on the features and benefits of the F-150 Lightning. To do so, Ford has launched a new augmented reality app with help from Google called F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere.

The app has 3D animations designed to educate Lightning shoppers on key elements of the pickup. Once shoppers learn all they want about Lightning, the app allows them to choose their favorite color and select their trim package.

Shoppers can then use the AR function to place the vehicle in their environment, allowing them to see what it would look like at work or home. The app is available for Android and iOS devices in the United States today.