Ford, Walmart, And Argo AI Team For Autonomous Deliveries

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has announced that it has teamed up with Walmart and Argo AI to launch an autonomous delivery service in three cities across the U.S. The service is Walmart’s first multi-city autonomous delivery offering and is focused on the last mile for deliveries.

Ford says that it can integrate the tech developed by Argo AI into vehicles at scale combined with demand from Walmart, the largest retailer in the world. Delivery services under the new program will be offered to Walmart users in defined service areas of three markets but will expand over time.

At launch, the three areas are Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Palo Alto. In addition, Ford and Argo AI have been working together on autonomous rides in Miami and Washington D.C. since 2018. They also work together in Austin, Texas. Walmart and Ford have worked together in Miami in the past.

“Argo and Ford are aggressively preparing for large-scale autonomous vehicle operations across a broad footprint of U.S. cities,” said Scott Griffith, CEO, Ford Autonomous Vehicles & Mobility Businesses. “Pairing Walmart’s retail and e-commerce leadership with Argo and Ford’s self-driving operations across these multiple cities marks a significant step toward scaling a commercial goods delivery service that will ultimately power first-to-scale business efficiencies and enable a great consumer experience.”