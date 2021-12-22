Ford Maverick Tremor Trademark Application Hints At New Trim

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford’s been using the Tremor name for some of its off-road focused full-sized pickups for a while. A new trademark application has been discovered in Chile for the name Maverick Tremor. For those unfamiliar, Maverick is Ford’s new, very small, and very inexpensive pickup.

The Maverick with a standard hybrid engine and front-wheel drive starts under $20,000 and is good for 42 MPG in the city. A more expensive version utilizing a 2.0-liter EcoBoost and optional all-wheel drive is also available.

According to the trademark application, it would seem that Ford is gearing up to bring the Tremor trim to the Maverick truck. Presumably, if a Tremor package did arrive, it would only be available on the all-wheel-drive version meaning the Hybrid engine would be unavailable with the Tremor package.

Tremor vehicles bring unique exterior styling and various components to make the truck more effective in off-road situations. Currently, Ford does offer the FX4 package on the Maverick, but only on the EcoBoost AWD version.