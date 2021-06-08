Ford Maverick Compact Truck Surprises With Price And Fuel Economy

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jun 08, 2021 - 8:24 AM

Yesterday we mentioned that Ford was gearing up to officially reveal its new compact pickup called the Maverick. The 2022 Ford Maverick has now been announced, and the price may come as a shock. Maverick will start an MSRP of $19,995 with standard hybrid power.

One of the most impressive facts about the truck, next to its price, is that it’s estimated to get a rating of 40 mpg in the city, meaning the truck gets better fuel economy than a Honda Civic. The standard hybrid powertrain delivers 1500 pounds of payload capacity and 2000 pounds of towing capacity.

For truck buyers who need more capability, an optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is available, providing up to 4000 pounds of towing and available all-wheel drive. Despite its low price tag, the vehicle has an impressive standard technology list, including an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The truck also has Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps. There are numerous options that will certainly drive the starting price up, but the truck is very impressive for the money. The Maverick will be available starting this fall.