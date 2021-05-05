Ford Explorer Timberline Is Ready To Go Off-Road

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 05, 2021 - 8:29 AM

Ford has announced a new version of its popular Explorer SUV called the Timberline. The automaker says the Explorer Timberline is the most rugged Explorer model it has ever produced. Timberline has a ride height that is 0.8 inches higher than other models and uses off-road-capable heavy-duty shocks that were originally developed for the Explorer Police Interceptor.

Timberline also rolls on Bridgestone Dueler tires measuring 265/65R-18. Unique front and rear bumper treatments helping to improve its off-road capability with an approach angle of 23.5 degrees and a maximum departure angle of 23.7 degrees.

Minimum ground clearance is 8.7 inches giving the vehicle enough ground clearance for trails and unpaved roads. Power comes from a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that makes 300 horsepower and 310 pound-foot of torque. The engine is paired with the standard 10-speed automatic transmission.

Explorer Timberline owners wanting to take ATVs or a travel trailer along for the trip can do so thanks to the standard Class 3 trailer tow package delivering 5300 pounds of towing capacity. The vehicle also comes standard with a Terrain Management System with seven driving modes. It will be available to purchase in the summer, and pricing is unannounced at this time.