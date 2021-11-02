Ford Bronco DR “Desert Racer” Costs Around $250,000

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has announced a new factory-built racing truck specifically designed to compete in the Baja 1000. It’s called the Ford Bronco DR, meaning Desert Racer. It was designed to give off-road enthusiasts a Bronco racing truck capable of taking on the most grueling off-road racing events out there.

Ford says the Bronco DR is aiming to be the most powerful production Bronco ever. It will feature a Coyote 5.0-liter V8 targeting more than 400 horsepower. The truck is built on a 2022 Bronco four-door frame with body and chassis modifications for racing.

The truck utilizes Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV Dampers and a safety cage. A safety cage is required for racing, and the suspension system is capable of soaking up high-speed bumps and jumps in rugged off-road terrain.

Initially, Ford will built 50 Bronco DR trucks, which will be available in late 2022. Pricing is in the mid-$200,000 range, but exact pricing is announced.