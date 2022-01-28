Ford Announces It Has Hit An Iconic Truck Milestone

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has announced it built the 40 millionth F-Series pickup truck since series production began in 1947. This week, a 2022 F-150 Tremor pickup rolled off the assembly line becoming the 40 millionth F-Series truck built for US customers.

The 40 millionth truck was built at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan and won’t spend its days stuffed in a museum for plant visitors to look at. The truck has already been sold to a customer in Texas.

Ford began producing me F-Series pickups in 1947, and they went on sale in 1948. The first generation included the F-1, F-2, F-3, and F-4. The first-gen trucks were produced between 1948 and 1950.

Ford has celebrated 45 years, with the F-150 being the best-selling truck in America. For the last 40 years, the F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the country.