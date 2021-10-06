Ford Adds 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Stealth Edition Appearance Package

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has confirmed a new appearance package is available for the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium. The package is called the Stealth Appearance Package, and it’s only available on Mustangs in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, and Shadow Black.

Stealth Edition buyers get 19-inch black-painted aluminum wheels along with black pony badges, a performance rear wing, black mirror caps, and clear LED tail lamp covers. The appearance package also brings some different touches inside the car.

The interior gets matte and gloss black instrument panel badges and illuminated sill plates. Ford has confirmed that order banks for the Stealth Edition open later this year. The car will be in showrooms in Q1 2022. However, pricing details for the styling package are unannounced at this time.

“Since 1965, Mustang has been synonymous with performance and play, and the 2022 model year continues that call with the new Stealth Edition and an updated Cali Special,” said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager. “Mustang owners have always loved personalizing their ride, and these new flavors of Mustang are ready to inspire and excite new enthusiasts.”