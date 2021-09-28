Fitbit Charge 5 Wearable Debuts

By Shane McGlaun •

Fitbit has released a new wearable fitness tracker called the Charge 5 that the company says is its most capable wearable yet. The wearable is designed to monitor fitness, stress, heart health, sleep, and well-being. It is fitted with an on-wrist EDA sensor to manage stress and supports on device ECG via an app that’s coming soon.

Users will be given a Daily Readiness Score experience via an update that will come soon to optimize workout routines. The ECG feature can monitor the wearer’s heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation and requires the user to hold their fingers on the stainless steel panels on the side of the wearable for 30 seconds.

The wearable also delivers high and low heart rate notifications and can assess heart rate variability, resting heart rate, skin temperature variation, and oxygen saturation. In addition, sleep tracking is integrated into the wearable providing in-app reminders for consistent bedtime and tips on improving sleep quality.

Other features include integrated GPS and more. The Charge 5 wearable sells for $179.95, including a six-month Premium membership. It can be preordered now with shipping later this year.