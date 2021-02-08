Final Fantasy XIV Updated To Version 5.45

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 8:48 AM

Final Fantasy XIV fans have a new patch they can download and install the brings the game to version 5.45. The patch brings a new chapter to the game called “Save the Queen,” which is a quest series from game creator Yasumi Matsuno. In the new chapter, players continue to fight for the Bozjan across the southern front.

Players will engage in a new large-scale battle called Delubrum Reginae, taking place in the ruins of Queen Gunnhildr’s kingdom beneath the remains of Bozja Citadel. A number of other changes and modifications have also been added in the update.

Resistance weapon updates can be upgraded an additional two tiers with the new patch. The second tier also allows players to customize the parameters of the weapon to match their play style. A Blue Mage update includes an increased level cap to 70.

Players can also learn new blue magic from enemies and get new job-specific equipment. Disciples of the Land and Hand can also upgrade their Skysteel Tools to aid in crafting and gathering. Numerous other changes are also added in the patch with the full list below.