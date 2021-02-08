Final Fantasy XIV Updated To Version 5.45

Final Fantasy XIV fans have a new patch they can download and install the brings the game to version 5.45. The patch brings a new chapter to the game called “Save the Queen,” which is a quest series from game creator Yasumi Matsuno. In the new chapter, players continue to fight for the Bozjan across the southern front.
- Resistance Weapon Quests Update: “Save the Queen: Past to Rest” – The battle for the southern front wages on, and having failed to retake Castrum Lacus Litore, chances of victory appear slim for the Resistance. This next exciting chapter of the “Save the Queen” quest series continues the story penned by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno.
- New Large-Scale Battle Content: “Delubrum Reginae” – This new battle content includes a 24-player normal mode and high-difficulty 48-player savage mode for players to undertake.
- Resistance Weapon Updates – Players who advance the “Save the Queen” questline will be able to further upgrade their Resistance Weapons an additional two tiers in Patch 5.45. The second upgrade tier will also allow players to customize certain parameters on the weapon to match their playstyle.
- Blue Mage Update – Blue mage receives a number of new updates, including an increased level cap to 70, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log.
- Skysteel Tool Update – Disciples of the Land and Hand can further upgrade their Skysteel Tools to aid in crafting and gathering.
- New Final Fantasy XIV Online emotes, hair styles, furnishings, mounts, minions, fashion accessories and more.