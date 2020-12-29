FIFA 21 Grabs Top Spot On The UK Physical Sales Chart From Assassin’s Creed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Some details on the game sales market in the UK for the week after Christmas have been published. FIFA 21 reclaims the top spot in the UK for the week after Christmas. The top game on the sales chart was the latest Assassin’s Creed game. However, for the week after Christmas, that top spot has been taken over by FIFA 21.

Reports indicate that the soccer game increase sales by eight percent for physical boxed copies. FIFA’s move pushed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla into the second-place spot. Valhalla saw sales declined 21 percent week over week. The fact that sales have declined for video games is no surprise, with the week of Christmas tending to be one of the biggest weeks in-game sales for the year.

Other top games for the week include Animal Crossing: New Horizons increasing to number three despite a 20 percent decline in sales week over week. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe improved to the fourth-place spot with an eight percent decline in sales compared to last week.

Other games in the top five include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sliding from the second-place spot to number five in the face of a 42 percent decline in sales week over week. Cyberpunk 2077 fell to the eighth-place spot after a 57 percent decline in sales. All of these numbers are for physical boxed copies only.