Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A Feature V12 Power

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 07, 2021 - 9:23 AM

Ferrari has revealed new limited Edition sports cars that are derived from the 812 Superfast. The new vehicles unveiled include the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A. The 812 Competizione A has a Targa top and is meant to pay homage to Ferrari’s open-top tradition.

Both cars using naturally aspirated V12 engine and are aimed directly at collectors and enthusiasts. The engine displaces 6.5-liters and revs to 9500 RPM. It uses titanium connecting rods with a special coating to reduce friction. The engine produces 610 kW of power and 692 Nm of torque.

The car is very heavy on aerodynamics, and special attention has been paid to dissipating the heat generated by the vehicle. Ferrari says brake temperatures have been reduced by about 30 degrees Celsius compared to the brakes on the 812 Superfast. The front diffuser has a passive mobile aero system that opens at speeds over 250 km/h to allow the car to reach its maximum speed.

The car also promises impressive handling with multiple driving modes and wild styling that Ferrari is famous for. The interior is also filled with luxurious materials, and the car includes seven years of maintenance at no cost. Pricing is unannounced, but this is one of those cars where if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it.