Ferrari 296 GTB Can Drive 25 kilometers On Electricity Alone

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jun 25, 2021 - 8:10 AM

Ferrari has revealed a new sports car called the 296 GTB that’s the first to use a turbo V6 and hybrid powertrain. The combined power output is 830 cv from the turbo V6 and hybrid system. The car also has an integrated high-voltage battery allowing it to drive up to 25 miles on electricity alone. Ferrari integrates tech allowing the car to transition between modes as needed seamlessly.

The car is rear-wheel-drive and uses an eight-speed DCT transmission. The electric motor produces 122 kW and is derived from Ferrari’s F1 technology. The car weighs 1470 kilograms dry and has impressive performance.

Ferrari says the car can reach a top speed of 330 km /h and can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 2.9 seconds. The fuel economy for the 296 GTB is unknown at this time. Ferrari will offer the car with a special Assetto Fiorano package that reduces the weight by over 12 kilograms.

The car fitted with that package also has a special 250 Le Mans livery available. The package features an ultralight Lexan rear screen and Michelin Sport Cup2R high-performance tires. Ferrari includes seven years of maintenance with the purchase. Pricing is unannounced at this time.