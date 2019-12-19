Fastest OWC SSD Ever Built Reaches 6,000MB/s – the Accelsior 4M2

Meet the Fastest OWC SSD Ever Built – the Accelsior 4M2

High-performance M.2 NVMe SSD solution delivers 6,000MB/s real-world speed for the 2019 Mac Pro and PC Towers

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world’s most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the all-new Accelsior 4M2 ultra high-performance PCIe M.2 NVMe internal SSD that delivers over 6,000MB/s real-world speeds in capacities up to 8TB. The Accelsior 4M2 is the fastest SSD ever built by OWC and is the perfect storage solution for large format video editing, VR/AR/MR environments, extreme gaming, compute-intensive applications and other high bandwidth needs.

Incredible Versatility

Whether you have the Mac Pro 2019, a Mac Pro 2012 or 2010, or PC tower, the Accelsior 4M2 delivers the blazing performance, unstoppable reliability and stunning versatility that are the hallmarks of OWC’s brand reputation. As a half-length x8/x16 compatible card, this game-changer offers true versatility, so users can install it in full-length PCIe 3.0 or 2.0 slots as well. Even Thunderbolt 3-equipped laptops can experience the performance boosting benefits of Accelsior 4M2 with Plug-and-Play ease using the OWC Mercury Helios 3S PCIe expansion chassis (sold separately). In other words, it’s incredibly versatile.

Insane Performance

Accelsior 4M2 was designed to address each of its four NVMe blade style drives at full x4 PCIe speeds, so whether users are running a single drive on the Accelsior 4M2 or running four in JBOD, each drive has the capability to run at full speed. Oh, and if over 6,000MB/s of real-world speed and 8TB of capacity isn’t enough to meet the task, users can RAID two Accelsior 4M2 cards together to experience out of this world exponential performance. With NVMe SSDs powering its heartbeat, Accelsior 4M2 offers the fastest data rates ever delivered by an OWC SSD. In other words, it’s insanely fast.

Easy and Complete Drive Health Monitoring, TRIM, and Performance Management

Accelsior 4M2 includes SoftRAID Pro to ensure you get the maximum, steady performance, protection and monitoring against drive failure, and plug and play simplicity. SoftRAID is the only solution with robust drive health monitoring and reporting capabilities and full TRIM support for attached external and PCIe slot NVMe drives under MacOS. SoftRAID’s easy setup makes it customize storage to the RAID volume(s) your applications need by helping you through the entire process. Ready to go Plug-and-Play or just decide what you’re use requirements are for desired RAIDs and how much space to allocate to it. It’s that simple to create your preference of speed and/or redundancy attributes of your data volume.

Change Your Reality

Accelsior 4M2 offers performance gains in so many diverse ways that it will literally change the paradigm for storage applications. For 4K and 8K video and VR environments it allows streaming and editing without a glitch, plus faster previews, renders, and processing in VFX programs. Keep page scenery and textures looking sharp and flowing uninterrupted in virtual reality environments and ensure augmented reality visualizations look life-like. Hard core gamers can change game levels seamlessly and play flight/driving/MMO games with continuously changing scenery and heavily personal preference modded games without micro-stuttering.

Highlights

Supercharges Macs and PCs – ideal for Mac Pro 2019, Mac Pro 2012 or 2010, and PC towers

Work faster – over 6,000MB/s real-world speed in RAID 0

OWC Aura P12 powered solutions – advanced PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe Technology

Store more – store up to 8TB of critical footage, images, files and games

Bootable – start working in seconds

Slot-powered – no extra power cables needed

Includes SoftRAID: robust software for TRIM, healthy monitoring and custom creation and management of advanced RAID sets

Deployment ready – pre-configured solutions undergo performance verification

Silent cooling – finned heat sink cover for fan-less operation

Highly versatile – installs into a full-height, half-length x8 or x16 PCIe 3.0 or 2.0

Plug and Play – no drivers needed

Worry-free – up to 5-year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

The Accelsior 4M2 SSD is available now for pre-order at MacSales.com in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives) starting at $249.99, or from 1TB to 8TB with pricing starting at $519.99. It will begin shipping the week of December 30th.