Fallout New Vegas 2 And The Outer Worlds 2 Will Be Developed At The Same Time

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 9:19 AM

Microsoft has been gobbling up studios left and right to help make its Xbox ecosystem packed with popular games. One of its biggest acquisitions was Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind DLC for The Outer Worlds and more. Microsoft also purchased Bethesda, known for franchises, including The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

With future games in both of those iconic franchises being developed in-house at Microsoft, at the same time, that would presumably mean there will be some battling for Fallout New Vegas 2 and The Outer Worlds 2 for resources in both development and marketing.

Both of the games have been compared to each other heavily, but the comparison could undermine the games now that the same parent company owns them. Gamerant fears the games could launch essentially the same time and be accused of being clones of each other.

There’s also some fear that one of the games might stray from the formula that made the originals so popular to differentiate between each other. Whatever happens, we certainly hope the developers behind the next Fallout game learned some valuable lessons from Fallout 76.