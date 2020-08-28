Fall Guys Season 2 Content Is Coming

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Aug 28, 2020 - 8:21 AM

Fans of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout have Season 2 content to look forward to. Mediatonic has announced that the new Season 2 content will be medieval-themed with mini games and costumes available to download. The content will include a giant castle for tail tag and a new block-pushing game.

The block-pushing game will have players climbing over castle walls during play. Players will also enjoy new costumes, including a Dragon, knight, Viking, wizard, and witch. The worst news about Season 2 is that it’s not due for over a month.

When it does land, there will be costumes inspired by epic quests. The new season will have many of the same games with new maps and obstacles to change them up. Players will have to face swinging axes and games, forcing them to physically move ramps and platforms to complete certain tasks.

It is expected that the developers might remove some of the games that were seen in Season 1. Or it is also surface that in China, a mobile version of the game is in the works.