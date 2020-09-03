Fall Guys Devs Tease Big Yeetus To Smite Thine Game

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 8:30 AM

Fall Guys has been an extremely popular video game over the last several weeks since it launched. Some players have been asking for more variety to the game than currently available levels. To improve the game, developers are teasing something they call Big Yeetus that will randomly appear in levels “to shake things up.”

Big Yeetus is a giant hammer that is chaotic neutral. It’s neither your friend nor your enemy, but will hand out smackdowns regardless. The giant hammer will randomly appear as a hazard on various levels. Some players didn’t believe the official Twitter account as the folks who write the tweets aren’t necessarily on the up and up some days.

Developer Mediatonic tweeted, “Following a deluge of media inquiries, we would like to confirm that we are not offering official press comment on the existence of this so-called ‘Big Yeetus.'”

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all We're working on a little something that we have been calling… B I G Y E E T U S Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels – to shake things up Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral Big Yeetus is not your friend Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

So is Big Yeetus real? It’s hard to say, but it would be a cool addition to the game. Check out the official tweet announcing Big Yeetus above.