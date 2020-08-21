Fall Guys Devs Gave The World’s Best Player A Free Costume

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Aug 21, 2020 - 8:38 AM

Something exciting is going on with the video game Fall Guys. The developers behind the game announced via Twitter that they had found who was statistically the best player in the video game. That player was given the new costume that will land on Saturday early.

The catch is that the developers have no idea who this player actually is. The tweet said that players should check their inventory if they have a costume they didn’t purchase, that would mean they are the best Fall Guys player out there.

Everyone is hoping that the statistically best player who was given the early costume will come forward and reveal who they are. However, there’s a chance this player has no idea they’re the best and has no idea they were given a free costume early.

Developers ask all players to check their inventory, and if they don’t have the free costume tweet, “I Am Not #TheFallenOne.” They’re asking the person who did receive the free costume to tweet “It Is Me #TheFallenOne” with the screenshot of the costume. Developers thought they’d find out who it was straight away, but no one knows.