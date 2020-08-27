Fall Guys Becomes The Most Downloaded PS Plus Game Ever

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Aug 27, 2020 - 9:53 AM

The video game Fall Guys has proven to be extremely popular and has generated incredible interest from both gamers and brands wanting to get in on the phenomena. Some interesting new facts about the game have surfaced, including the fact that it has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time.

Developer Devolver Digital has also said that the game has sold more than 7 million copies via Steam on PC. The game only launched earlier this month and has already hit the 7 million copies sold mark. Exactly how many copies of the game have been downloaded on PlayStation Plus is a mystery.

While Sony has stated that its the most downloaded game ever on the service, it won’t give official download numbers. Sony’s PlayStation Plus service costs about $60 per year, and through the end of August, which is only a few days away, the game is a free download.

That means any PlayStation gamers who haven’t downloaded the game while it’s free need to get a move on. Fall Guys seems certain to maintain its intense popularity with gamers and continue to grow its sales.