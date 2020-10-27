Facebook’s Cloud Gaming Service Won’t Be Available On iOS

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 8:36 AM

Facebook announced the launch of a cloud gaming service on its desktop website and via an app for Android users. However, as many would expect, the gaming service won’t be available on iOS devices due to Apple’s policies. Apple has stood in the way of cloud gaming services from every major company, including Microsoft, that tried to roll out a service on its platform.

Facebook is making it possible through its cloud gaming service for web and Android users to try out free-to-play games without leaving the Facebook network. Users play games streamed from the Facebook data center without having to download the game onto their devices. While the services similar to offerings from Microsoft and Google, Facebook appears to be sticking to mobile games rather than console or PC games the other companies offer.

The first games on the service will launch this week and includes Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale, and WWE SuperCard. Facebook promises in the coming weeks it will add Dirt By Unchained. Service supports cross-play and player names. Facebook is also launching playable cloud ads.

Facebook wrote, “Today we’re announcing that we’ve launched several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads required. We recently had 200,000 people playing our cloud-streamed games per week in limited regions, so while it’s not exactly a secret, I’m excited to lay out what we’re building. “