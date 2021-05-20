F-150 Lightning Fully Electric Pickup Gets Official

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, May 20, 2021 - 8:41 AM

Yesterday Ford pulled the wraps off the 2022 F-150 Lightning, which is the full-electric version of the iconic and incredibly popular pickup. Ford will offer the Lightning in Platinum, Lariat, and XLT trims with an entry-level version aimed at commercial users. As you would expect for a modern pickup, pricing is a bit high, with the commercial version starting at $39,974 in the XLT starting at $52,974. Pricing on the other two trims is unknown.

However, both of those prices don’t count any federal or state tax credits. One of the most impressive specifications comes in the power output of the dual-electric motors providing the truck with standard 4 x 4 capability. The motors produce a combined 563 horsepower and 775 pound-foot of torque.

Despite being a big truck, the Lightning can reach 60 mph in the mid-four second range. Ford is targeting a maximum payload of 2000 pounds for the standard-range version with 18-inch wheels and maximum towing of 10,000 pounds on the XLT and Lariat, featuring the extended-range battery and optional Max Trailer Tow Package. Another interesting option is an available Ford Intelligent Backup Power system that turns the truck into an electric generator to power home in the event of an emergency like a power outage or storm.

Ford has an EPA estimated range aiming at 230 miles per charge for the standard range and 300 miles per charge for the extended-range version. The battery pack used in the truck is lithium-ion and supports DC Fast Charging. All versions of the truck will be available in the spring of 2022.