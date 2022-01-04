F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Production Nearly Doubled

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has announced that it will nearly double production capacity for its F-150 Lightning pickup. Ford will increase production capacity to almost 150,000 vehicles per year. The increase in production is due to heavy customer demand for the Lightning truck.

The Lightning is built at Dearborn, Michigan’s Rouge Electric vehicle Center. The vehicle is rolling off the assembly line now, but the first units are pre-production models that will be used for durability testing.

Customer deliveries for the Lightning will begin this spring. Currently, only those with reservations can order the Lightning truck. The first wave of reservation holders will be invited to convert reservations to orders on Thursday.

Ford says reservation holders who are unable to get a 2022 model Lightning truck will be invited to order future model years. Ford also recently confirmed that it would have a global capacity to 600,000 battery electric vehicles per year within 24 months.