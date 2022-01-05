F-150 Lightning Configurator Debuts

By Shane McGlaun •

Fans of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup should be excited to hear that the configuration and pricing website is now live. Pricing and the ability to build all versions of the Lightning truck may be live, but only reservation holders can place orders.

The Lightning Pro starts at $39,974. Lightning XLT starts at $52,974, while the Lariat trim starts at $67,474. Both of those prices are with the standard range battery. Adding the optional extended range battery to the XLT or Lariat will drive the price up almost $20,000.

The Lightning Platinum, which is completely loaded, starts at $90,874. The starting prices will increase depending on the options added. The MSRPs also presumably don’t count the destination charge.

Ford recently confirmed that it was increasing production for the Lightning to 150,000 units per year. Ford has also confirmed that not everyone who placed a reservation for the Lightning will be able to buy a 2022 model. Some will be offered the chance to purchase future model years.