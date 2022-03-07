Extreme Cold Weather Testing Completed Ford F-150 Lightning

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has confirmed the engineers have completed low-mu testing for its anticipated F-150 Lightning pickup in Alaska. The testing saw the pickup subject to temperatures of -30 degrees. The goal of the testing was to evaluate how well the electric pickup functions in extremely cold temperatures and on low traction services.

Six pre-production Lightning pickups were operated on surfaces including loose snow, packed-groomed snow, complete ice, half ice-half concrete, and others. Engineers on the test program found the truck could sense wheel slip and adjust power output in milliseconds.

Since the truck can adjust its power delivery nearly instantly, it provides drivers with a confident feel on loose surfaces. All Lightning trucks have standard dual motors for the front and rear, providing always-on four-wheel drive.

They also come standard with an electronic-locking rear differential and selectable drive modes. Deliveries of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin this spring.