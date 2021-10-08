Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept Wants To Camp In Comfort

By Shane McGlaun •

Ford has a new concept vehicle that it is showing off at the Overland Expo East going on in Virginia. The concept vehicle will be shown at the SEMA show later. The concept is called the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept, and it’s based on the new for 2022 Timberline version of the Expedition.

From the factory, the Timberline version of the all-new 2022 Expedition has 10.6-inches of ground clearance. The concept vehicle is fitted with custom Fox suspension, adding two inches of ground clearance to get over obstacles off-road. The truck also rolls on custom wheels from Method Race Wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Ford fitted the concept with a bunch of accessories from its Outfitter collection that is dealer available. On the outside of the concept is a roof-top tent, and underneath, the truck is fitted with a factory-available transmission shield. For shade during sunny days, it has a Nomadic 180-degree awning. To keep clean, the concept also has a Wild Land portable privacy room shower.

To put some light on dark trails and campsites, the vehicle has numerous lighting upgrades from Rigid. The vehicle has an aluminum dual storage drawer unit that holds a pair of camping mattresses on top. The concept also tows a special trailer featuring a camp kitchen and additional storage space.