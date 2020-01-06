Epson EF-100 Projector has Built-in Android TV

Epson has announced a cool new projector at CES 2020 that is an all-in-one entertainment device. The projector is called the Epson EF-100, and it has a 3-chip laser projector inside and integrated Android TV. The projector can throw an image up to 150-inches on any surface wherever you want to take it.

The projector has 2,000 lumens of color and white brightness. 2000 lumens is bright enough to watch in a lit room. Android TV means support for one easy to use remote and integrate Google Assistant. Netflix, HBO, YouTube, Hulu, and other apps are built-in. The integrated audio system has a bass-reflex speaker with impressive audio performance.

It also has a 3.5mm output. The device is available in white and silver or black and copper. The lens uses a proprietary 9-element lens with seven glass spherical elements for clarity.

Epson fits the projector has auto picture skew correction to correct the vertical geometry of the image no matter how it is placed. The projector will launch at $999.99 this month.