Epic Wants To Know If Fortnite Players Would Pay A Subscription

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 9:00 AM

One of the things that many gamers particularly like about Fortnite is that it is free to play. You can undoubtedly spend significant amounts of money on the game with cosmetics and other purchases if you want. A new report is going around that Epic has been surveying some players to determine if they would be interested in a subscription offering.

A screenshot has been leaked of the survey that gives a bit of detail on what Epic is thinking. The subscription would include the current season Battle Pass, which is something players pay for now. It would also include an outfit pack given to subscribers first and sold in the shop later.

That pack would include a character outfit with additional style, back bling, and pickaxe. The subscription also includes 1000 V-Bucks each month. Epic wants to know if players would be willing to pay $13.99 per month for that subscription.

PCGamer does say that some players have reported their survey asks if they would pay $16 per month or $19 per month. It would seem the subscription model is likely ready to go, but there’s no guarantee it will happen.