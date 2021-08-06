Epic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Is The Ultimate Track Day Weapon

By Shane McGlaun •

Porsche is building a new dedicated racing car that is good for track days or circuit racing. The car is called the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, and it’s based on the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport with a few tweaks. The car has a welded-in FIA safety cage and a 3.8-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine that produces 700 PS.

The car has some add-on components not found in the regular Clubsport derived from Manthey’s 25 years of racing Porsche cars in various events around the world. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is a special edition limited to only 30 units to celebrate the 25-year partnership between Porsche and Manthey.

The car has a carbon fiber front bonnet with twin ducts to send hot air over the top of the car and across the massive rear spoiler. The car also has a completely sealed underbody for aerodynamics, along with numerous other touches.

One of the biggest changes for the car is a new cooling concept that eliminates the radiators in the wheel arches to direct more cooling air to the front brakes. Porsche hasn’t announced pricing on the vehicle, but it’s certain to be extremely expensive.