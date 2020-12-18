Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Is Underway

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Epic has kicked off its annual Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. The event includes 15 days of free games and unlimited $10 off coupons. The first of the free video games being given away is Cities Skylines, available to download until 8 AM today. It will be replaced with another game at that time.

The store is offering unlimited $10 vouchers that can be used repeatedly on the storefront if certain conditions are met. That means every game you want to purchase can be had for $10 off. The first $10 off coupon is given for downloading one of the free games during the promotion.

After that, additional $10 off coupons are earned for every purchase made on qualifying titles. The qualifying title has to be priced at $14.99 or higher. That means you can pick up some cool video games for under five dollars.

All the games included in the sale can be found by searching Holiday Sale 2020 on the Epic Games Store search bar. There are some solid discounts, including the classic Civilization VI at 75 percent off.