Epic Games Says PlayStation 5 Is A “Masterpiece Of Systems Design”

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Gamers all around the world are looking forward to Sony launching the PlayStation 5 later this year. Details of the console are starting to surface from various game developers and other industry sources. The latest major game developer to talk about the PlayStation 5 is Epic Games.

Epic Games’ VP of engineering Nick Penwarden is called the PlayStation 5, “a masterpiece of system design.” Penwarden made that comment after working with the console dev kit to help create the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo showing off last month reports GamesRadar.

He said, “The PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of systems design. Not only is it driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, unlocking new kinds of games and experiences for players to enjoy.”

Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic also said in the same interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine that, “next-gen graphics and processing power will not only make games more immersive, but will also enable entirely new gameplay concepts that can take advantage of fully dynamic environments and lighting, much improved physics, smarter AI, and richer multiplayer experiences.”