Epic 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Is Limited To 1250 Units

By Shane McGlaun •

Porsche has revealed a new limited-edition vehicle called the 2023 911 Sport Classic. The automaker plans to build only 1250 units for the entire world, and each is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The wide-body style is carried over from the Turbo S, but the Sport Classic is only offered with a seven-speed manual and rear-wheel drive.

Porsche does fit the Sport Classic with the Sport Chrono Package as standard, along with standard Ceramic Composite Brakes, a ducktail spoiler, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Rear Axle Steering, and a special modified Sport Exhaust.

Thanks to Porsche Active Suspension Management Sport, the car is 10 millimeters lower than the Turbo S. The vehicle also has rear-wheel steering. There are still some big mysteries about the car, namely the price.

Porsche said it would reveal pricing for the 911 Sport Classic closer to launch. Expect the car to be extremely expensive considering only 1250 are available for the entire world.