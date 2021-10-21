EPA Rates Ford Maverick Hybrid Pickup For 42 MPG City

By Shane McGlaun •

If you wanted an affordable and fuel-efficient vehicle many years ago, you went for a small pickup. That has changed, with most pickups being extremely expensive and very far from fuel-efficient today. Ford is working to get back to the days we remember from the 80s and 90s with the Maverick.

The Ford Maverick is offered in two versions, with the Maverick EcoBoost currently available at dealerships around the country and more shipping soon. However, the more appealing version for those looking for fuel economy is the 2022 Maverick Hybrid.

Recently, the EPA issued the fuel economy estimates for the Hybrid version of the truck, and they are fantastic. The Maverick Hybrid has an EPA estimate of 42 miles per gallon in the city, 33 miles per gallon on the highway, and 37 miles per gallon combined. At 37 miles per gallon combined, the truck could go about 500 miles on a single tank of fuel.

Ford also brags that its Maverick Hybrid is more fuel-efficient than the 2022 Honda Civic. While more fuel-efficient, the Maverick also comfortably holds five people and can tow or haul almost anything you need for an adventurous weekend. Ford does expect all Maverick Hybrid production for the 2022 model year to be reserved by early November. That means anyone wanting these trucks should reserve now.