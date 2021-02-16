Enhanced PC Version Of Metro Exodus Gets Ray Traced Lighting

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 16, 2021 - 8:05 AM

The developer of the videogame Metro Exodus, 4A Games, has announced that it’s planning to update its shooter with new features this spring. The updates will bring an enhanced PC version of the game with improved visuals and lighting along with expanded ray tracing capabilities. The game will also gain higher resolution textures and other goodies.

The enhanced PC version of the game will require a GPU supporting ray tracing and minimum system specifications. The update to the game is such a significant change that it’s not being launched as a patch to the existing game. Rather, it will be a standalone product requiring its own download.

However, anyone who already owns a copy of Metro Exodus on PC will be able to download the enhanced version for free. The developers wrote:

“We have built an all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline that brings a number of optimizations, upgrades, and new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting that we pioneered with the original release of Metro Exodus, as well as an upgraded implementation of our powerful Temporal Reconstruction technology to further boost resolution, visual detail, and performance. And we’ve pushed these enhancements to the limit to take advantage of the latest Ray Tracing capable GPU hardware from NVIDIA and AMD, to create the ultimate version for our PC enthusiast fans.”