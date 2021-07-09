Engineers Still Hope To Fix The Hubble Space Telescope

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 09, 2021 - 8:31 AM

NASA engineers continue to work on the Hubble Space Telescope since it encountered a major problem on June 13 of this year. The problem is with the Hubble’s payload computer that controls and coordinates scientific instruments aboard the spacecraft. Failure of that computer forced the telescope into safe mode, but NASA has been clear that the Hubble and its scientific instruments are in complete working order.

NASA recently announced that it successfully completed test procedures that could be used to switch the telescope to backup hardware to remedy the payload computer problem. Previous attempts to switch to backup hardware have failed. NASA says the switch could occur next week after more preparation and review.

Those working on the problem recognize that this attempt is a long shot as past attempts failed, but they aren’t ready to count the Hubble out just yet. Hubble has helped scientists make some amazing discoveries about the universe around us and has taken some of the most iconic space images ever made.

Since the Hubble is in orbit, all NASA can do is send commands and hope the telescope responds. In the past, Hubble was repaired by a Space Shuttle mission, but we can’t do that today.