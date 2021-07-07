Elon Musk Says SpaceX Starship Could Clear Space Debris

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 07, 2021 - 9:13 AM

Space debris is becoming an increasing problem in orbit around the Earth. Derelict satellites could collide, releasing huge masses of debris that pose harm to functional satellites and astronauts in space. Researchers have been looking for ways to clean up space debris, and recently Elon Musk tweeted that the SpaceX Starship rocket could “chomp up” space debris using a moving door.

The massive Starship rocket has a faring door that can open in orbit, allowing it to deploy spacecraft and close again before Starship makes its way to earth. That door could collect space junk. Other executives from SpaceX have stated in the past that SpaceX could help with space debris removal. Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president, stated in the past that Starship could help retrieve space junk.

She said that it wouldn’t be easy, but Starship offers the possibility to do that. SpaceX has itself been accused of contributing to space junk with its massive constellation of Starlink satellites. Some of those satellites have already stopped functioning and are still orbiting the planet.

More satellites from the Starlink constellation will stop working in the future as SpaceX currently has plans to have 42,000 satellites in orbit by the middle of 2027. At this time, there’s no indication that SpaceX will launch a debris cleanup mission.