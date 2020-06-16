Eggtronic Sirius 65W Universal Laptop Charger Review

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Are you looking for a universal USB-C charger that is USB-IF certified and powerful enough to charge laptops, smartphones, tablets, and pretty much any device that you can connect it to? Today, Legit Reviews will be taking a look at the Eggtronic Sirius 65W universal laptop charger. This Italian designed USB-C laptop power adapter is 93% energy efficient and features a flush-to-the-wall body design to save space.

If your old laptop power adapter is 65 Watts or less, the Sirius is a quick and easy way to replace the old bulky and heavy model that might have come with your device. The flush design might also be appealing to some as far to many power adapters stick far out from the wall. This ends up causing them to get bumped and come loose from the wall. Sirius solves this issue by having a low profile design that doesn’t come off the wall even if it is bumped.

All this can be yours as long as you are okay with white and black as the only color options. The white version (PAWH65) runs $64.99 shipped and the black version (PABK65) runs a touch higher at $68.99 shipped. There is no difference between the two other than color, so if you are frugal and wanting to save some coin you now know which color to get!

Eggtronic didn’t give us a choice on colors and sent us out the black version for us to take a closer look at!

The retail packaging was nicely done and very informative, which is ideal for products that may be hanging on racks inside retail stores.

Eggtronic Sirius 65W Charger Specifications

UNIVERSAL, VERSATILE AND FAST: 65W USB-C Power Delivery charges laptops, smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth devices, action cameras, Nintendo Switch and more

65W USB-C Power Delivery charges laptops, smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth devices, action cameras, Nintendo Switch and more POCKET-SIZED: small and ultra-portable with lateral folding prongs and detachable USB-C cable (6ft), perfect for travel

small and ultra-portable with lateral folding prongs and detachable USB-C cable (6ft), perfect for travel WORLD-LEADING ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Energy efficiency rate of 95% thanks to EcoVoltas and GaN technology; internal charging temps are more than 50% lower.

Energy efficiency rate of 95% thanks to EcoVoltas and GaN technology; internal charging temps are more than 50% lower. Input voltage: 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz, 1.5A

100-240VAC, 50-60Hz, 1.5A Output voltage: USB-C 5V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A (max 65W)

USB-C 5V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A (max 65W) Output power rating: 65W

65W Finish: Black soft touch or white glossy

Inside the box you’ll find the charger, 6-foot USB Type-C to USB Type-C braided cable and the user manual. The SIRIUS charger is smaller than you might expect and we have no doubt that this is one of the smallest and most portable adapter when it comes to 65W models.

Eggtronic claims the Sirius to be “the smallest laptop adapter in the world” with measurements of 69 x 50.7 x 20 mm. The weight of the charger without cables is 90.7 grams or about 0.2 pounds. The black soft touch finish is nice, but we love how slim this universal charger is!

The Eggtronic logo is printed in a fairly large font on the top and the product name is printed in a different font at the bottom. The black colored model that we received does not show fingerprints and the angled edges looked nice.

The foldable AC power prongs are located on the back of the universal charger and don’t require too much force to swing open.

Once plugged into a wall outlet the sits nicely against the wall and truly is a slim charger. In the image above we blocked both power ports, but if you plug it into the bottom outlet the top will be available to use still.

At the end of the day the Sirius 65W universal laptop charger did fine charging all of our devices. Our old Dell 45W power bricks for the Dell XPS 13 laptop were pretty bulky to travel with and this charger has no issue whatsoever keeping the laptop fed with clean power. We also used it on the Nintendo Switch, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and tons of other devices without issue.

If you are looking for a 65W universal charger with a USB Type-C connector then the Eggtronic Sirius should be a model that you take a closer look at. The glossy white version runs $64.99 shipped and the black version is currently available for $68.99 shipped. This is not the lowest priced model on the market, but it is small and seems to do a good job! It is also backed by a 1-year warranty should any issues come up down the road.