EA’s Mysterious HD Title Thought To Be Remastered Mass Effect

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, May 07, 2020 - 9:09 AM

EA announced this week that it plans to release 14 new games during its next fiscal year running to the end of March 2021. Some of the games we have an idea about such as a new Madden game, a new FIFA game, a new NHL game, and another sports game. The other titles are a mystery, but an interesting rumor says that one of the HD games will be a remastered Mass Effect trilogy.

According to the rumor, the entire Mass Effect trilogy will be remastered in HD. The Mass Effect trilogy ended in 2012. By most accounts, the core trilogy was excellent. EA has launched another game in the franchise called Mass Effect: Andromeda that wasn’t well received and hurt the franchise more than helped.

Past rumors have suggested that a new mass effect game was in development reports PCGamer. Releasing a new remastered original trilogy would be a great way to scrub the bad taste of Andromeda from the mouths of gamers ahead of a new game launching in the franchise.

We’re certainly excited about a remastered Mass Effect trilogy. The original game in that trilogy was one of my favorite games of all time. It’s unclear when exactly the remastered trilogy may debut, but the fiscal year has only just begun for EA, so it can be expected sometime in the next 12 months.