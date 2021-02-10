EA Will Decide The Future Of Anthem This Week

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 10, 2021 - 9:27 AM

The last several years have been riddled with high-profile videogames that were heavily anticipated only to launch and fail spectacularly. One of these games was the highly anticipated EA/BioWare game Anthem. It launched in 2019 only to fail and linger on as a reminder of what could’ve been for many.

Last May and the latest version of the game known as Anthem Next was announced, but now its fate is uncertain. A report has surfaced that says BioWare parent company EA is deciding this week whether or not it wants to continue development efforts for Anthem. Meeting to be held this week will reportedly see EA executives look at the latest version of Anthem Next and decide if the game is worth continuing.

Currently, there are 30 people on the Next development team working to overhaul the game. The developers are working on major changes to Anthem core systems and the user interface. At this time, there’s no clear indication of if players will ever see the changes.

While Anthem’s future is a mystery, EA has just recently stated that it was “very, very confident” about BioWare’s future. Many game developers have taunted gamers with visions of incredible games, only to disappoint with virtually unplayable games. One of the more anticipated things coming from BioWare is the remastered Mass Effect trilogy.