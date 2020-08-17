EA Access And Origin Access Basic Become EA Play

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Aug 17, 2020 - 9:28 AM

EA has announced that is changing the name of EA Access and Origin Access to EA Play. EA reportedly wanted both services to be available under a single banner. The company is also indicated that more content will be coming over the next few months.

EA says that EA Play puts the player at the center of the experience by moving all benefits to a single brand. The goal was to streamline the service and give players the best way to play. Members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, along with unique member-only content.

EA wrote, “As we mentioned earlier, members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC. But what do we mean by exclusive challenges, rewards, and content?”

EA says the exclusive content will vary from title to title but will include things like early access challenges and rewards like Ultimate Team Packs. EA will also still host its annual EA Play event. EA Play launches tomorrow, August 18, 2020.