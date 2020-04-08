E3 Decides To Have No Online Experience

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 10:00 AM

One of the early cancellations that came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic was E3 2020. At the time, the people behind E3 said that they would be holding an online experience instead. After canceling the physical event, the organizer of E3, ESA, has decided to cancel the online event as well.

ESA says that instead of having a specific online event to replace the traditional E3 show, it will instead showcase individual company announcements. This is no surprise as many publishers simply opted to have their own press conferences and experiences after E3 was canceled.

“Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June,” an ESA spokesperson said. “Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months.

ESA still intends to hold E3 2021 next year. It has already chosen dates for the event, having announced mid-June as its target reports Eurogamer. E3 wasn’t the only technology show that was canceled as a result of the coronavirus as the entire industry cutback in the wake of the disease.