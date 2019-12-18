DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment Lands January 23

PS4 gamers can get some new buttons for their DualShock 4 controllers starting on January 23. The new controller accessory adds a pair of back buttons to the rear of the controller between the handles. Sony says that the controller accessory maintains the look and feel of the DualShock 4.

The back buttons can be mapped up to 16 different actions like the triangle, circle, R1, and R2, to name a few. The attachment has an OLED in the center that offers real-time information about button assignments. A button on the back allows the buttons to be remapped on the fly.

Three different profiles can be stored for various games, and the accessory has a passthrough for headphones. The product was tested and approved for all PlayStation and PS VR titles and has the ergonomics of the controller in mind.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment will launch in the US and Canada on January 23. It will cost $29.99 in the US and $39.99 CAD.