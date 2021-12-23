Dragon Cargo Capsule Makes A Christmas Delivery To The ISS

By Shane McGlaun •

SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon cargo capsule to deliver supplies including Christmas gifts to the ISS. The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on December 22 laden with scientific gear and Christmas treats. The autonomous spacecraft docked with the ISS at 3:41 AM EST.

The capsule utilized the space-facing port of the Harmony module of the space station. The Dragon capsule lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on December 21 filled with 6500 pounds of supplies and experiments.

Among the supplies was a special turkey dinner for Christmas for the astronauts aboard the space station. Among the Christmas goodies that NASA sent to the astronauts was a fruitcake, which it calls everybody’s favorite.

However, fruitcake is one of the most hated Christmas foods, they should’ve replaced it with a pecan pie. Along with the turkey were green beans, fish, and smoked seafood. A variety of experiments were also packed aboard the capsule.