Doom Eternal System Requirements Announced

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 10:17 AM

This month marks the launch of Doom Eternal on multiple platforms, including the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While console players don’t have to worry about system requirements, PC players do, and the PC minimum and recommended specifications have been announced for the game.

Minimum settings will allow players to play the game at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second on low-quality settings. Recommended settings are good for 1440p resolution at 60 frames per second on high-quality settings reports Gamespot. If you run a big 4K monitor and intend to run all the bells and whistles, you’re going to need significantly more power in your machine that is listed here.

Minimum specifications include:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended settings:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Doom Eternal launches on March 20 on all platforms, except for the Nintendo Switch. A port for the Switch is expected later in 2020. You still have time to pre-order Doom Eternal and get Doom 64 and the Rip and Tear pack as pre-order bonuses.