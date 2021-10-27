Dodge Rolls Out HEMI Orange And SRT Black Packs For Charger And Challenger

By Shane McGlaun •

Dodge has announced two new appearance packages for the 2022 Charger and Challenger. One of the packages is for the Charger and Challenger GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody models and is called the HEMI Orange package. The package brings HEMI orange trim inside the vehicle and out.

The exterior gets an orange tracer stripe, orange badging accents, orange brake calipers, and one of two different black wheel styles. In addition, buyers get orange stitching on the seats, steering wheel, doors, and other places inside the car. Interiors also get some blacked-out trim, and the seats have orange embroidered logos.

The SRT Black package brings the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye cars blacked-out looks. The package includes midnight gray metallic badging and black nickel exhaust tips.

Both of the appearance packages are available starting in Q4 2021. However, pricing for the packages is unannounced at this time.