Disney+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate News Isn’t As Exciting As We Hoped

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 9:47 AM

We got excited yesterday was some rumors going around after the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Twitter account teased with a picture of The Mandalorian and The Child. Many people were rather excited, hoping that the indication was Disney+ was going to get bundled with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low price.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. What has happened is that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get a 30 day trial of Disney+ at no cost. The upside is that while the subscription period is short, 30 days gives you plenty of time stream both seasons of The Mandalorian, and honestly, that’s all many people care about.

Xbox wrote, “Start your 30-day trial of Disney+ now with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Epic movies, series, and Originals from the world’s best storytellers are waiting. Experience Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with over 100 high-quality games with your Ultimate membership.”

The deal is valid only for new Disney+ subscribers who are 18 or older. After the trial is over, the service automatically renews at the current monthly price. The deal is available in AU, AT, BE, CA, DK, FI, DE, IE, IT, NL, NZ, NO, PT, ES, SE, CH, GB, and the US if claimed by January 31 been redeemed by March 2.